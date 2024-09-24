Ohio Task Force 1 announces deployment to Florida in preparation for Tropical Storm Helene

DAYTON — Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated due to the potential for Tropical Storm Helene to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
OH-TF1 announced Tuesday it received activation orders to mobilize as a Type I team to support FEMA Region 4 and the state of Florida.
“The early activation of OH-TF1 will put them in a better position to respond to affected areas if state/local officials request assistance,” a spokesperson for the task force said in a social media post.
The team will be deploying 82 members who are skilled in various aspects of search and rescue operations, including water rescue and K-9.
The team will be headed to Orlando, Florida for staging. Their specific destination has not yet been determined.
