7 cows dead, 1 barn destroyed after large fire at Ohio dairy farm

ASHTABULA COUNTY — Seven cows are dead, and a barn is destroyed after a large fire at an Ohio dairy farm Sunday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, firefighters responded to Comp Dairy Farm in Ashtabula County on reports of a large fire.

Sherry Comp told our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland that the farm has 2,000 cows, roughly 1,200 of those are milked, which is what the barn that started on fire was used for.

“The fire started, and Jerry told me to call 911, and by the time I got them and came out, the fire just went woosh,” she said.

Comp stated that seven cows were lost in the fire, but people running the 24-hour milking operation were able to get most of the 400 cows in the building out quickly.

One barn that contained mostly hay was destroyed and three more were damaged, witnesses told WOIO.

Jared Rogge, Dorset Township Fire Chief, wrote a statement on social media and thanked everyone for their help.

“On behalf of everyone involved in last night’s response at Comp Dairy Farm, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all who assisted in controlling the fire. This was an immense task, and thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of so many, we were able to bring the situation under control in an efficient and timely manner.

“We witnessed incredible support from our local community, as well as fire departments from across Ashtabula County, Trumbull County, Geauga County, and Crawford County, PA. Over 70 firefighters worked tirelessly for many hours, not only battling the fire but also ensuring thorough overhaul operations to prevent further risk.

“A special thank you goes out to the excavators and their operators whose expertise and equipment played a critical role in containing the fire. The resources they provided made a significant difference in the success of our efforts.

“In addition to the firefighters, the generosity of community members who donated food and drinks helped keep our crews hydrated and nourished throughout the long hours of work. Your contributions, whether big or small, were vital in supporting our first responders on the scene.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for their selflessness, bravery, and commitment to protecting Comp Dairy Farm. This successful response was made possible because of the dedication shown by every individual, team, and organization that came together in this time of need.

“As of now, the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and we will provide updates as information becomes available.

“Once again, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you to all the fire departments, community members, and volunteers who contributed their time, resources, and expertise. Without each and every one of you, we would not have had such a positive outcome.”

