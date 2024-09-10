68-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Greene County

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A 68-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Greene County on Labor Day, according to a Sugarcreek Township Police Department crash report.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., police and medics responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in the 2700 block of Waynesville Road in Sugarcreek Township.

A preliminary investigation found that 68-year-old Ricky Bradberry was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Waynesville Road at the time of the crash.

A 31-year-old woman driving a Ford Transit cargo van failed to yield the right of way and turned left into a driveway in front of Bradberry, according to the report.

Bradberry hit the back of the cargo van and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Medics transported Bradberry to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the report.

