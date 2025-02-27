65-year-old woman seriously injured after Ford hits Buick, overturns into church

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A 65-year-old woman is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Auglaize County Wednesday night.
State troopers and medics responded at 5:12 p.m. to Buckland Holden and Mudsock Roads on initial reports of a crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) spokesperson.
As previously reported by News Center 7, one of the cars overturned and crashed into a church.
iWitness 7 video from the scene shows a large hole in the side of the building and one car with heavy damage.
An OSHP preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Mudsock Road approaching Buckland Holden Road. A 2023 Buick Enclave was going west on Buckland Holden Road approaching Mudsock Road.
“The Ford traveled off the west side of the roadway where it overturned, struck a decommissioned church, and came to final rest embedded in the wall. The Buick came to rest along the southwest side of the intersection,” said the spokesperson.
Medics transported 65-year-old Christina Mathewson, the Ford driver, to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
They also took 73-year-old Ted Rupert, the Buick driver, and 67-year-old Lynette Rupert, a Buick passenger to St. Rita’s Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Wapakoneta Post.
