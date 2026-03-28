64-year-old man dead after rollover crash

BROWN COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday night in Brown County.

The crash happened around 4:18 p.m. on State Route 32 at milepost 6 in Brown County, according to a spokesperson.

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A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by a 64-year-old Douglas Srofe of Williamsburg, had driven off the right side of the roadway and through the right-of-way fence.

The vehicle continued through a field, eventually striking a tree before overturning.

Srofe was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

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