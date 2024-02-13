Local

6-year-old’s clothing stolen from car; Dayton police officer takes family shopping to replace items

By WHIO Staff

Dayton Police Officer Lee and Family Officer Lee and the family he helped. (Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON — A police officer stepped up to help a family while responding to a theft call, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

Around 10 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 11, Dayton police officer Lee responded to a theft call.

When he arrived, he noticed clothes hangers on the street near the victim’s parked car, the spokesperson said.

The woman told Lee that all her 6-year-old son’s clothes were stolen from the trunk.

Lee decided to take the family to a store and purchase new clothes for the child.

The Dayton Police Department posted a portion of Lee’s body camera footage while talking to the mother and son.

“I can’t, nobody’s going to replace what he had and I probably can’t replace all the nice stuff he had. Follow me. We’re going to go to Wal-Mart,” Lee said.

Lee then raised nearly $1,500 from other officers and friends to give to the woman, the spokesperson said.

Dayton police are investigating this theft.

