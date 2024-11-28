6 Ohio cities ranked in top 150 best places to live in the U.S.

Six Ohio cities were named in the U.S. News and World Report’s best places to live in 2025 list.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The list ranks the top 150 cities, judged by affordability, crime rates, health care, job market, and taxes, among other aspects.

TRENDING STORIES:

The number one best place to live was Naples, Florida, with an overall score of 7.1.

The highest ranking city in Ohio is Columbus, coming in at number 61, with an overall score of 6.3.

The second highest Ohio city is number 98, Toledo, with an overall score of 6.1.

Cincinnati and Dayton were ranked 100 and 101, both with a score of 6.0.

Coming in at number 132 is Youngstown, scoring 5.7.

The last Ohio city to make the rankings is Cleveland at number 141 and scoring a 5.5.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



