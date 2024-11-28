Thousands gather for annual Turkey Trot in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Thanksgiving is all about the food but for some, it’s also about going for a run.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was in Miamisburg Thursday morning for the annual Turkey Trot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- PHOTOS: Annual Turkey Trot draws large crowd in Miamisburg
- 2 men arrested; at least 100 grams of cocaine, fentanyl seized during investigation
- Man killed in industrial accident at Ohio salt mine
More than 8,000 runners hit the pavement this morning. Some did a fun one-mile run, while others did a five-mile run or walk.
Each person laced up their running shoes for a different reason. A couple of runners said it’s a tradition that prepares them for later.
“It makes me feel good about the all the stuff I’m going to eat later,” Mindy Oliver said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]