Thousands gather for annual Turkey Trot in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Thanksgiving is all about the food but for some, it’s also about going for a run.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was in Miamisburg Thursday morning for the annual Turkey Trot.

More than 8,000 runners hit the pavement this morning. Some did a fun one-mile run, while others did a five-mile run or walk.

Each person laced up their running shoes for a different reason. A couple of runners said it’s a tradition that prepares them for later.

“It makes me feel good about the all the stuff I’m going to eat later,” Mindy Oliver said.

