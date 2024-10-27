5-year-old boy dies days after being shot in drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI — A 5-year-old is dead after he was shot during a drive-by Thursday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported the shooting happened on Holland Drive in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The boy, identified as Artagist Stanford III, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries Saturday morning.

Police did not release any suspect information or any information about the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation; police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

