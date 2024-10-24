5-year-old critically injured in drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI — A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Cincinnati on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened in Cincinnati’s Winton Hills neighborhood around 5:58 a.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.
The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He’s in critical condition, WCPO reported.
No suspect information or information about the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting has been released at this time.
