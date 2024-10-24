High school principal under investigation for drinking with students, police say

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky high school principal is under investigation after police said they got videos of him drinking with underage students.

Attorneys said Scott High School Principal Anthony Procaccino is “the subject of a Kenton County police investigation into inappropriate and potentially illegal conduct involving minors off school grounds”, according to our news partners at WCPO.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

TRENDING STORIES:

WCPO has contacted the Kenton County Police Department for further information regarding the investigation.

“The School District is aware of the investigation. This is a personnel matter. We are cooperating with police and Cody Wolf, an assistant principal at Scott High School has been named the interim at this time,” said Jessica Dykes, Kenton County School District spokesperson.

We will continue to follow this story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]







