MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley.

However, there is a possibility a couple of the tornadoes could be long-track tornadoes, meaning it was one tornado that traveled long distances.

Tornado Count May Change

Logan County has not experienced an EF-3 tornado in March since 1950.

The Tornado in Randolph County was the first EF-3 tornado since 1986.

