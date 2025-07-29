5-gallon container of white paint dropped on local roadway; driver cited

ENGLEWOOD — Drivers had to deal with a mess on a local roadway Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Englewood Police Department shared on social media that public safety and service personnel responded to the intersection of S Main Street 9SR 48) and Taywood around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

A five-gallon container of white paint had been dropped on the roadway and spilled.

Approximately 15 minutes had passed between the time the paint had spilled and when police were notified, according to the post.

“As a result, many vehicles traveled through the wet paint prior to the road being shut down,” the post read.

The police department has already heard from several people impacted by the paint, but they are asking for anyone who may have driven through the paint and sustained damage to their vehicle to contact them.

If you were impacted by the paint, contact Officer Gee at 937-771-5177 or by email at kgee@englewood.oh.us, so that you can be included in the incident report.

The at-fault driver was identified and cited for the violation, according to the post.

The paint was removed, and the roadway was cleaned while precautions were taken to reduce release into the storm sewer. The Ohio EPA was notified of the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group