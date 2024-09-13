5 in custody after firing shots at officers during pursuit

CINCINNATI — Five people are in custody after firing shots at police and leading them on a chase Thursday night.

Officers were investigating around 7:51 p.m. at the 4600 block of Este Avenue when a vehicle left the area, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped up.

Officers tried to stop it again, but people inside the vehicle began firing shots, Cincinnati TV station WLWT TV reports.

All five were arrested after the chase ended near Whiteacres Drive and Rockacres Court around 9:30 p.m., WKRC said.

No officer was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

