5 boaters clinging to cooler in Lake Erie rescued by US Coast Guard

ASHTABULA COUNTY — Five people were rescued after their boat sank in Lake Erie Saturday morning, our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV reported.

>> 4 dead, 3 hurt after mass shooting during 21st birthday party in Kentucky; Suspect dies at hospital

Around 11:34 a.m., the USCG Sector Eastern Great Lakes in Buffalo received a 911 relay regarding a group of boaters in need of help, according to Petty Officer 1 Class Chris Yaw of the U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District.

WOIO-19 reported that five boaters were hanging onto a cooler eight to ten miles off the coast of Ashtabula in Lake Erie.

The group was fishing when a wave “swamped” their 22-foot boat, according to the Coast Guard.

All five people were wearing life jackets.

An AIRSTA Detroit MH65 helicopter diverted from another mission to find the group, according to WOIO-19.

Its crew used the location from a cell phone to find the boaters.

>> 8 people taken to hospital after crash involving RTA bus in Dayton

According to Petty Officer Yaw, this helicopter is fitted for four passengers, but after rescuing the boaters, it transported nine people.

The boaters were transported to the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport, WOIO-19 reported.

No one was injured in this incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group