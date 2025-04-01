46-year-old seriously injured after crash, shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers and medics responded around 1:15 a.m. to the East Fourth and Main Streets on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man in a vehicle that had crashed.
Medics transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Our news crew saw police investigating a white van that was towed from the scene.
Officers had E Fourth Street blocked off between Jefferson and Main Streets. That intersection has reopened.
We will update this story.
