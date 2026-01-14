42-year-old man released from hospital after being stabbed in neck

SIDNEY — The man injured in a stabbing in Sidney over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the stabbing happened in the 400 block of Jefferson Street on Saturday during an argument.

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized with critical injuries, but has since been released, according to a spokesperson with the city.

Sidney police said two men were arguing inside a home when the argument turned physical, then violent.

A 49-year-old man was detained at the scene, but later released, police said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, no one has been arrested in this case.

The spokesperson said Sidney police are meeting with the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss charges.

