4-year-old injured after 6-year-old sibling fires gun in Clark County

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A child was injured after their 6-year-old sibling got a hold of a gun and fired it near them inside a home Wednesday morning.
First responders were called out to the 400 block of Sunset Court in South Charleston shortly before 7 a.m.
News Center 7 spoke to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and learned that a 4-year-old child suffered an injury to their head. Deputies stated the child was not grazed by a bullet fired by the gun.
The injury was reportedly suffered after the child’s 6-year-old sibling discharged a firearm.
The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
