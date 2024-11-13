4-year-old injured after 6-year-old sibling fires gun in Clark County

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A child was injured after their 6-year-old sibling got a hold of a gun and fired it near them inside a home Wednesday morning.

First responders were called out to the 400 block of Sunset Court in South Charleston shortly before 7 a.m.

News Center 7 spoke to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and learned that a 4-year-old child suffered an injury to their head. Deputies stated the child was not grazed by a bullet fired by the gun.

The injury was reportedly suffered after the child’s 6-year-old sibling discharged a firearm.

The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

