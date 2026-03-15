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4-year-old boy dies after drowning at area pond, deputies say

By WHIO Staff
Ambulance (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — A four-year-old boy is dead after drowning in Warren County on Saturday.

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The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that deputies and medics responded around 4 p.m. in Deerfield Township.

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A child was found in a pond near his home in the Waters Edge subdivision, according to the social media post.

Medics attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

The boy died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The sheriff’s officer continues to investigate.

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