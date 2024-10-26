4 seriously injured after 2 separate crashes in Butler County

WEST CHESTER — Four people suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes near each other in Butler County Friday night.
Both happened around 8:30 p.m., according to Cincinnati TV station WKRC TV.
The first crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle on Tylersville Road and Voice of America Retail Center Drive.
Police told Cincinnati media outlets that medics transported the motorcyclist to an area with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The second was a head-on crash on State Route 42 and Butler-Warren Road.
Medics transported three people to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, WXIX TV said.
The crashes remain under investigation.
