4 seriously injured after 2 separate crashes in Butler County

WEST CHESTER — Four people suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes near each other in Butler County Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both happened around 8:30 p.m., according to Cincinnati TV station WKRC TV.

The first crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle on Tylersville Road and Voice of America Retail Center Drive.

Police told Cincinnati media outlets that medics transported the motorcyclist to an area with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The second was a head-on crash on State Route 42 and Butler-Warren Road.

Medics transported three people to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, WXIX TV said.

The crashes remain under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



