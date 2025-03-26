4-month-old child ‘knew nothing but pain and suffering;’ Mother sentenced for child’s death

SPRINGFIELD — The mother of a 4-month-old boy that died after enduring months of abuse was sentenced the day after the child’s father learned he would be spending over a decade behind bars.

Clark County Common Pleas Judge Rastatter sentenced 21-year-old Angel Seiker to 11 to 16.5 years behind bars Wednesday morning. As reported by News Center 7, 25-year-old Landan Jennings received his sentence Tuesday.

The child died in December 2023. Nine months later, both Jennings and Seiker were arrested on initial charges of murder, assault, and child endangering.

The child’s autopsy showed fractures in both legs, broken ribs, and head injuries.

“He lived for four months and knew nothing but pain and suffering,” Rastatter said.

Seiker told the judge she would ask Jennings about their son’s injuries, but never sought out medical help.

“I would ask him about the bruises, and he would just tell me some story and I would believe that story,” Seiker said.

Rastatter said he did not believe her story or her attorney’s claims that Seiker was a victim of abuse herself.

“There was nobody there to try to make him better, so he just suffered. He just allowed him to suffer, day after day after day, week after week, month after month, he just suffered. And so not only did you allow it, you didn’t do anything to try to help him after the fact,” Rastatter said.

