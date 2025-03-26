Brand owned by O’Charley’s opening restaurant in Miami Twp

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A “virtual brand” owned by O’Charleys is opening a location in Miami Township.

An Underground Chucks will open along SR-725 in the township, according to a post on X.

The restaurant is described as “your neighborhood’s best-kept secret” serving “bar-fare.”

A job listing for Underground Chucks can be found on O’Charly’s website.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

