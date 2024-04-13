4 injured including 2 children after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Four people, including a 1-year-old and an infant, were injured after a crash in Darke County Friday afternoon.

Darke County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Greenville-Nashville Rd and Hillgrove-Southern Rd around 2:39 p.m. Friday in reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation indicated a white pickup truck driven by 67-year-old Jonathan Younkers of Greenville was stopped at the stop sign at Hillgrove-Southern Road and Greenville-Nashville Road.

Younkers then turned right onto Greenville-Nashville Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Hillgrove Southern Rd and hit an SUV driven by 28-year-old Cordell Rock of Arcanum, Ohio.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on Greenville-Nashville Rd and was attempting to pass the pick-up at the intersection. The SUV traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

Rock, along with the front seat passenger of the SUV,25-year-old Brooklyn Hunley of Greenville were transported to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, and a 1-year-old and an infant that had been in the back seat were transported to Wayne HealthCare,

Younkers was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

