Officers investigating shots fired call near bar in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a shots fired call that occurred near a bar in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Smithville Rd around 2:34 a.m. on reports of gunshots heard in the area.

A 911 caller told dispatchers she heard “multiple gunshots.” The caller said they heard 6 shots the first time, and then a similar number the second time.

An additional caller from Shags Tavern told police they heard more shots in the area, and that some went into the business and broke the window, according to service logs obtained by News Center 7.

The bar was closed at the time. A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

