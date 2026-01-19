4 injured after 2 SUVs crash at Dayton intersection, report says

DAYTON — Four people were injured after a crash involving two SUVs at a Dayton intersection on Saturday night.
As previously reported by News Center 7, police and medics responded around 9:10 p.m. to a reported crash at N. Keowee and East First streets.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor initially said the crash involved two vehicles.
A 31-year-old woman said that she was driving a 2022 White Nissan Pathfinder north on N. Keowee Street when it collided with a 2021 Gray Chevrolet Trailblazer. The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer, an 18-year-old man, stated he was going eastbound on East First Street, according to a Dayton Police crash report.
Medics transported the driver and a passenger from the Nissan Pathfinder to an area hospital.
The driver and a passenger from the Chevrolet Trailblazer were also taken to a local hospital, the report said.
All four people suffered minor injuries.
The report states that the drivers of both SUVs claim that the other ran a red light before the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
