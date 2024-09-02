4 hurt after crash at Preble County intersection

PREBLE COUNTY — Four people are hurt after a crash in Preble County Saturday evening, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed.
Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to a crash at US-40 and SR-320 before 6 p.m.
According to Simpson, a vehicle was traveling north on SR-320, didn’t stop at the stop sign, and was hit by a vehicle traveling east on US-40.
Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries from this crash, Simpson said.
Northwest Fire and EMS, North Central EMS, and Richmond Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
The driver of the at-fault vehicle was cited.
