Mercer county man learns punishment for sexual battery charges

CELINA — A Celina man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on sexual battery charges.

39-year-old Anthony M. Norris was sentenced on Wednesday to 34 months in prison on two counts of sexual battery, according to our news partners, WCSM.

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He was indicted on March 23rd and later pleaded guilty on April 16 as part of a negotiated agreement with the state.

Norris admitted to having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl on Feb. 22 and March 8.

He also sent her inappropriate messages on social media.

Norris must register with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days as a Tier Three sex offender for the rest of his life, once he is released from prison.

The state agreed to make no sentencing recommendation as part of the negotiated agreement.

Norris is being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility pending transfer to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

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