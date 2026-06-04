2 hurt, 1 flown to hospital after head-on crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two men were hurt in a crash in Champaign County on Thursday morning.

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The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 29 and S. Ludlow Road in Salem Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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An initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet 3500 and trailer combination, driven by an 18-year-old New Carlisle man, was going west on SR 29.

The Chevrolet swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of it that had slowed down to turn onto S. Ludlow Road and went over the center line, hitting an oncoming 2013 Ford F-350 head-on.

After impact, the Ford and the Chevrolet’s detached trailer went off the south side of the road, according to state troopers.

The crash caused both lanes on SR 29 to be temporarily closed for the crash investigation.

The driver of the Chevrolet was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries. Troopers said he’s currently in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 50-year-old Urbana man, was transported to Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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