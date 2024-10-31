35-year-old man learns punishment after pleading guilty to using machete to steal car

DAYTON — A 35-year-old has learned his punishment after pleading guilty to using a machete to steal a car in Dayton back in August.

Chris Palmer was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday by Montgomery County Commons Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis after he pleaded guilty to one felony count of robbery and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers responded on Aug. 13 to the Dollar Tree in the 1900 block of Wayne Avenue.

According to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department, the suspect used a machete in the aggravated robbery.

Crews learned of a possible location of the vehicle and officers responded to the area.

The vehicle was located, and a police chase began.

“There were multiple successful deployments of tire deflation devices during the pursuit,” the spokesperson said. “The pursuit was ended utilizing a successful precision immobilization technique.”

The chase lasted 11 minutes.

Palmer was taken into custody and confessed to the robbery, the spokesperson said.

