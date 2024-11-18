32-year-old man shot, killed near Ohio River

CINCINNATI — A 32-year-old man was shot and killed near the Ohio River on Saturday night.
Officers responded just after 6:15 p.m. to the 2400 block of Callahan Street on reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police identified the man as Dustin Colvin, 32.
Life-saving measures were made to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, WKRC TV reports.
The shooting remains under investigation.
