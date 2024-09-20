Man accused of robbing, dragging 73-year-old woman during crime spree indicted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 30-year-old man accused of committing a crime spree, assaulting a police officer, and injuring an elderly woman has been formally charged, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Edward Moore, of New Carlisle, was indicted on five charges on Friday. The charges include:

One count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

One count of felonious assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon

One count of robbery with the use of force

One count of robbery with physical harm

One count of resisting arrest

“This defendant is committing increasingly more violent and brazen crimes. He clearly is dangerous and doesn’t care who he hurts as he flees to avoid apprehension,” Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

On Aug. 28, Moore allegedly stole two cartons of cigarettes from the TrueNorth store in the 1900 block of Stanley Avenue, the spokesperson said.

Nearly two weeks later, on Sept. 9, Moore allegedly stole a 73-year-old woman’s wallet from her car as she was pumping gas at Sammy’s Food Mart in the 2400 block of S. Smithville Road.

The woman then confronted Moore and reached inside his car to get her wallet back.

Moore is accused of breaking the woman’s wrist after he repeatedly slammed the car door on her arm. He then drove away, dragging the woman several feet, the spokesperson said.

On Sept. 10, Dayton police officers located a car that appeared to match the description of Moore’s car near S Smithville Rd and East Third Street.

The spokesperson said officers approached Moore, but he allegedly drove away, brushing an officer’s leg.

One day later, Moore allegedly robbed a McDonald’s on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

After placing an order, the worker opened the register and Moore allegedly pulled a knife out and demanded money.

The spokesperson said Moore left the fast-food restaurant with approximately $300.

Later that day, Moore was arrested at the Traveler’s Motel on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township after a “brief standoff.”

Moore is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

