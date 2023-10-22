3 people hospitalized after shooting in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Three people have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Huber Heights Saturday night.

Huber Heights Police and Fire Divisions were dispatched to the 8400 block of Trowbridge Way around 11:52 p.m. on reports of three people who had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined that none of the people had life-threatening injuries, and all three were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers discovered that the suspect was among the people who had been injured, according to a statement from Huber Heights Police.

Huber Heights Police Detectives are still investigating this incident.

