Young child found wandering around in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A young child was found wandering around alone in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found a three to four-year-old child wandering around South Center and West Southern Ave early this morning.

Scanner traffic indicated the child was wearing pink pajamas with no shoes.

Springfield Police Dispatch confirmed the child is now in the care of a Springfield Officer and they are working to locate the child’s family.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as we learn more.

