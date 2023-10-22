1 man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that a man with a gunshot wound to his hand arrived at the 911 caller’s house but wouldn’t tell her what happened.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. It is unclear whether this was an accident or if an altercation occurred before the man arrived at the caller’s house.

This incident is under investigation, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

