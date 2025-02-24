3 people displaced after house fire in Moraine

MORAINE — Three people have been displaced after a house fire in Moraine over the weekend.
News Center 7 previously reported that Moraine fire crews were called to the 300 block of Blumen Lane on reports of a fire around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Three people were displaced as a result of the fire, according to Moraine Fire Department Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The estimated cost of damages is approximately $90,000, according to Hatcher.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
