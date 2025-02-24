Former UC men’s basketball player passes away

CINCINNATI — A former University of Cincinnati men’s basketball player has passed away.

Steve Toyloy played for the Bearcats from 2008-10 under then-head coach Mick Cronin.

The basketball program announced his death on social media.

“Cincinnati basketball mourns the loss of Steve Toyloy, a Bearcat from 2008 to 2010. Our thoughts are with Steve’s family, teammates, and all who knew him,” they said.

Toyloy averaged 3.6 points and grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game.

His last game came on March 22, 2010, against the Dayton Flyers in the Second Round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

Toyloy grabbed one rebound as the Flyers won, 81-66, on its way to winning the NIT championship.

