3 men accused of robbing local Verizon store arrested

MIDDLETOWN — Three men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery at a Verizon store in Middletown, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Middletown police were called to Verizon Wireless at 3663 Towne Boulevard on reports of an aggravated robbery after 4 p.m. on Oct. 20.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to police, an investigation found that two suspects went inside the store and forced an employee into the inventory room.

The suspect allegedly stole Apple iPhones, iPads, and Samsung phones.

They left the store in a white Pontiac and got on Interstate 75 south.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle in Cincinnati.

Several Cincinnati-area officers arrested Dazion Strattman, 25, Rondell Evans, 27, and Devontrae Williams, 30, according to Middletown police.

All three men are facing aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.

If you have any information about this incident, the Middletown Division of Police asks that you contact Detective Connor Kirby at 513-425-7736 or connork@cityofmiddletown.org. You can also contact dispatch at 513-425-7700.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



