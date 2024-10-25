Family still looking for suspect who tried to sexually assault local woman months after attack

XENIA — A Greene County family has gone seven months without answers after somebody attacked a woman inside her home.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to the victim’s daughter today. She says she’s digging into her own pockets to catch her mom’s attacker tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

In April, a male suspect broke into an elderly woman’s home in a neighborhood off of Colorado Drive in Xenia. As News Center 7 previously reported, police said he told the woman he was going to “rape” her.

Detectives say he took some of the victim’s clothes off, knocked her to the floor, and took off some of his clothes in an attempt to sexually assault her before suddenly getting up and running out of a back door.

“Obviously a sexual assault is a big thing for any female, but we are strong,” Jenna Weback, the victim’s daughter, said. “My mother is a strong person and we are working on moving forward.”

The family is still looking for the suspect involved in this attack.

