‘Hope he gets caught;’ Police search for man who broke into home, tried to sexually assault woman

By WHIO Staff

Break in Suspect Xenia

XENIA — Xenia police are trying to locate a suspect they say got into a home and tried to sexually assault a woman.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police Division asking for help identifying break-in suspect

The neighborhood where this took place is referred to as the “states” off Colorado Drive.

In the video, the suspect can be seen trying to get into a home through a locked window early Saturday morning.

Police said this was not the only house he tried breaking into.

