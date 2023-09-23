3 juveniles among 7 seriously injured in Columbus crash

COLUMBUS — Seven people were hurt in a crash in Columbus Friday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue, in northeast Columbus, around 10 p.m., according to our news partners WBNS in Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police said a 2014 Hyundai Elantra was heading north on Cleveland Ave. The driver tried to make a left turn onto East 23rd Avenue.

While trying to turn, it was hit by a 2003 Buick LeSabre that was heading south on Cleveland Avenue.

Seven people, including three juveniles, were injured and taken to Columbus hospitals. All seven were said the be critically injured, WBNS reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

