Medical helicopter called to Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY — First responders are on scene of a rollover crash in Shelby County.

The crash was reported on Hoying Road, near Wright Puthoff Road in Shelby County just after 8 a.m.

>> 1 in critical condition after shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning

One vehicle was reported to have overturned, according the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said it was the only vehicle involved.

A medical helicopter was requested to the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We’re working to learn how many people were injured and what their current conditions are.

We’re also working to learn what caused this crash. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

© 2023 Cox Media Group