3 critically injured, home destroyed following explosion in Ohio

TRUMBULL COUNTY — Several people were hurt, and a home was destroyed after an explosion in Northern Ohio this weekend.

Firefighters responded Saturday night to a home in Trumbull on initial reports of a fire. But when they arrived, they saw the house had exploded, according to CBS affiliate WKBN TV in Youngstown.

Three people were critically injured in the explosion, according to Douglas Theobald, Liberty Fire Chief in Trumbull County.

“Right now, it’s just a very initial investigation,” he said. “It appears there possibly were some illegal fireworks involved.”

The sound was heard miles away, but neighbors told WKBN that they felt it in their homes.

“I was just lying in bed watching TV, and I heard a ‘boom, boom,’ and I got up and went outside to see what was going on. Everybody else was outside standing around, too, the neighbors and stuff,” said Arnold Jones, Jr. “It shook the house a little bit.”

Theobald told WKBN that the home will need to be demolished.

“This is a pretty significant explosion for fireworks. Again, remind people, leave the fireworks to the professionals,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

