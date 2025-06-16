3 area high schools finish baseball season in OSHAA championships

MIAMI VALLEY — Three area schools competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) baseball championships in Akron this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Minster High School won the Division VII championship, 8-0, over Newark Catholic on Saturday. It’s the Wildcats’ fourth state title in program history.

Two other high schools finished runner-up on Sunday. Springboro lost in the Division I championship, 2-1, to Oletangy. Graham High School fell in the Division V championship, 3-0, to Waynedale.

TRENDING STORIES:

Minster scored five runs in the second and added three more runs later. Caleb Grouse held Newark Catholic to three hits over five innings and struck out seven. Minster finished the season with a 26-6 record.

Midwest Athletic congratulated Minster High School for winning the state championship on social media.

“Congratulations to the Minster baseball team on claiming the Division VII baseball title. It is the Wildcats’ fourth baseball crown and school’s 43rd overall. The title is the 152nd overall for the MAC!”

Congratulations to the Minster baseball team on claiming the Division VII baseball title. It is the Wildcats’ fourth baseball crown and school’s 43rd overall. The title is the 152nd overall for the MAC! pic.twitter.com/GY0fcpGkuz — MAC (@midwestathletic) June 14, 2025

Oletangy scored twice in the first inning on three straight singles with two outs. The Panthers cut the deficit in half on an RBI single by Jacob Crane. It was as close as they got. This was Springboro’s second state tournament appearance and first in the state championship game. The Panthers ended the season with a 25-8 record.

Springboro City Schools congratulated the team on social media.

“What they accomplished wasn’t luck or momentum. It was the result of discipline, leadership, and belief. To our players, coaches, and families: thank you. You’ve represented Springboro with class and commitment from the first pitch to the final out.”

Graham was in the state championships for the first time since finishing runner-up in 1995. Waynedale scored once in the second and added two more runs in the sixth. Graham was held to six hits as they finished the season 20-11.

Graham Local Schools congratulated the team for a great season on its Facebook page.

“An absolute great season and a legendary postseason performance by the players and the staff. Laid it all on the line in Akron.”

The team is expected to return to St. Paris Monday afternoon, the school district said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group