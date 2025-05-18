25-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A 25-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dayton late Saturday night.

Around 11:39 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Xenia Post responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on US 35 Westbound.

The preliminary investigation showed that a Yamaha motorcycle operated by 25-year-old Nathan Young of Xenia was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on US 35.

Young lost control of his motorcycle and struck a barrier wall before being ejected from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Young was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

