Over 22K pounds of cheddar bratwursts recalled due to plastic contamination in Ohio

OHIO — Over 22,000 pounds of cheddar bratwurst have been recalled in several states, including Ohio.

Johnsonville said their product “may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically hard plastic,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product is called “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst.”

It is a 19-ounce sealed firm tray package containing five brats, with “Est. 1647” on the front of the label, FSIS said.

The package code is B9FOD.

In addition to Ohio and Indiana, the brats were shipped to Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin, FSIS stated.

No injuries have been confirmed by the agency.

If you have them in your fridge or freezer, throw them away or return them.

