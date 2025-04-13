22.5 billion gallons of water stored by Miami Conservancy District

The Miami Conservancy District announced Friday that they successfully stored 22.5 billion gallons of water throughout the latest flood event, according to a post on their social media.

This was the 12th largest amount stored since 1922, according to the Miami Conservancy District.

Now, they are working to clear debris, check for damage and make repairs.

The storage system’s capacity is 274 billion gallons, the post says.

“It’s not just about what it did yesterday,” Miami Conservancy District said in their post. “It’s about being ready for what’s next.”

