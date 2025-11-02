21-year-old man killed in stabbing near Ohio State University

COLUMBUS — A 21-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Ohio State University, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Columbus police were called to the 1700 block of North High Street on reports of a stabbing before 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found 21-year-old Robert Russell suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds, WBNS-10 reported.

Medics took Russell to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police believe Russell got into an argument that escalated to a fight and then a stabbing, WBNS-10 TV reported.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

Police said the suspects might have visited other businesses in the area before the fight.

Anyone who may have information on this stabbing is asked to contact Detective Johnson at (614) 645-4488 or AJohnson@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

