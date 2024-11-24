21-year-old killed in crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A 21-year-old was killed in a crash in Butler County Saturday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, deputies and medics were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 127.

The preliminary investigation shows an SUV was heading southbound on US 127 when the driver lost control and went off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the driver, a 21-year-old man, dead.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, according to a release.

The crash remains under investigation of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

