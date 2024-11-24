16-year-old Ohio homicide suspect hospitalized after being shot by police

COLUMBUS — A 16-year-old homicide suspect is in the hospital after being shot by Columbus Police officers last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Newly released bodycam footage obtained by our news partners WBNS-10 TV shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Alejandro Lopez-Lechuga outside of an apartment complex on Jester Lane on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Witnesses told police the teen was trying to break into vehicles outside of apartments on Jester Lane when Lopez-Lechuga intervened.

Homicide detectives obtained video evidence that led them to identify the 16-year-old boy as a suspect in the deadly shooting, as well as the suspect vehicle that left the scene, according to Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert.

Police and SWAT officers set up surveillance on the suspect’s address. The teen left the residence in what police believe is the same vehicle seen at the shooting on Jester Lane.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 6000 block of Cooper Colony Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Albert said an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle when the suspect reportedly got out of the passenger side of the car with a rifle in his hand and started running in front of the apartment building.

The Columbus Division of Police released bodycam video from three different officers who were at the scene.

One of the videos shows an officer getting out of his vehicle and multiple officers could be heard telling the suspect to put his hands in the air.

The video then shows the suspect running in front of an officer with a rifle in his hand. The officer fires two shots and the suspect drops the gun.

At least four more shots can be heard as the suspect continues to run. Officers then chase after the suspect, ordering him to the ground.

The suspect then gets on the ground. He was shot at least once, according to police.

Bodycam footage from another officer shows him putting the suspect in handcuffs.

As officers called for a medic, they found that the suspect was shot in what appeared to be his chest and hip.

Tactical medics arrived shortly after, and the suspect was carried to an ambulance.

He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where his condition was described as stable as of Friday, Nov. 22.

The suspect is charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault in the Jester Lane shooting. He has previously faced charges including sexual battery and theft, WBNS-10 TV reported.

It is possible he will face charges for Wednesday evening’s incident as well, according to police.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



