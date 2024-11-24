Ohio man arrested after several stolen power tools were found in his basement

SEBRING, Ohio — An Ohio man was arrested after police found several stolen power tools in his basement.

On Nov. 21, officers were informed that a stolen vehicle was seen at the Mahoning Valley Market on State Route 62, according to a Facebook post from the Village of Sebring Ohio Police Department.

Officers then found the vehicle parked at a residence in the area.

Officers saw several people inside the residence through a window and ordered them to come out, according to the post.

After officers issued the commands to come out of the house, two women exited from the front door.

They both originally reported that no one else was in the residence, but one woman went back inside to check, according to the post.

She then returned and said that a man named Jerry Carter was inside and would be coming to the door.

Carter was detained and placed in handcuffs once he came out. Carter then gave police consent to search the residence.

In the basement, officers found a “large quantity of power tools” which were believed to be stolen in reference to a previous case, according to the post.

More tools were found in a makeshift shed as well as a 4-wheeler that was confirmed to be stolen from Columbiana County.

Carter was taken into custody and booked into Mahoning County jail for two felony counts of Receiving Stolen Property,

The thefts remain under investigation at this time.

